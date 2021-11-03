OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $1.21 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $15.11 or 0.00023957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00250298 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 379.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

