ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

ON stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

