ON Semiconductor Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of ON stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

