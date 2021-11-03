Only1 (LIKE) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Only1 has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00234128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00098086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

