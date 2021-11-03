Orient Walt Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $153,373.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00080888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,137.81 or 1.00118953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.18 or 0.07207372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

