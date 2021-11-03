Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Acquires 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,789,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,031,639.56.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Robert Wares bought 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,640.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Wares bought 68,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Wares bought 22,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,690.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.43. 212,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$82.27 million and a PE ratio of -33.85. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

