Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.93

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 6004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after buying an additional 716,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after buying an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
