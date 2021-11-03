Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.93

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 6004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after buying an additional 716,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after buying an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.