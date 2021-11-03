Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.42. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

