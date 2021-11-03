Oxbull.tech Hits Market Capitalization of $28.79 Million (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00006106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $28.79 million and $795,996.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.64 or 1.00048022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.95 or 0.07237836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022213 BTC.

About Oxbull.tech

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

