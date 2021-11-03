Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 3,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,693. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 51,255 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.