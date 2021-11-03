Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 1125752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $109,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

