PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 720 at Liberum Capital

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

Shares of LON:PAGE traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 660 ($8.62). 348,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,561. PageGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 601.27.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total value of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

