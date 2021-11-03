ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.27. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 41,505 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.65.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

