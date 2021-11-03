Particl (PART) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $19.75 million and approximately $24,921.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.40 or 0.00498464 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,682,551 coins and its circulating supply is 11,658,147 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

