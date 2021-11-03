PAYCENT (PYN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $624.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $138,717.71 and approximately $624.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00234128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00098086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

