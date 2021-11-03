Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $219.00

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €219.00 ($257.65) and last traded at €218.50 ($257.06), with a volume of 5759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €218.00 ($256.47).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €153.80 ($180.94) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €145.20 ($170.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €186.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €172.92.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

