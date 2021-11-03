Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 224.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Photronics worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 254,274 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $17,843,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock worth $1,002,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $827.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

