PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 93,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

