PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE RCS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 62,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,929. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

