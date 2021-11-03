Plian (PI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87,685.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $87,685.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 868,088,380 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

