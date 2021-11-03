PPG Industries (PPG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG):

10/22/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $169.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – PPG Industries is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $181.00.

9/8/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.44. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,359. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get PPG Industries Inc alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PPG Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.