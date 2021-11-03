Project Inverse Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $486,368.29 and $73,149.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.64 or 1.00048022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.95 or 0.07237836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

