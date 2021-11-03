PROS (NYSE:PRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.61

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 5549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PROS by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

About PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

