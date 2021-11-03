ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.17

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $85.97, with a volume of 32710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.7% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,275,000 after buying an additional 492,192 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 434.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after buying an additional 454,059 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9,104.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after buying an additional 263,746 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 140,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

