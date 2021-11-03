ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.85

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.85 and last traded at $159.18, with a volume of 560867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.25.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.