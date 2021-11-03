Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,465.64

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,465.64 ($19.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,486 ($19.41). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,476 ($19.28), with a volume of 3,063,888 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,472.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,465.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

