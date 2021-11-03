PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) PT Raised to GBX 560 at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s previous close.

PureTech Health stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 353.50 ($4.62). 88,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,051. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.64.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

