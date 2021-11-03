Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.160-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.50 million-$410.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.79 million.Qualys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 743,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.98. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $9,905,748.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,213 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,956 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.