R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RRD traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 33,217,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,038. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $663.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

