R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.71

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 720079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $659.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

