Reef (REEF) Hits Market Cap of $535.30 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Reef has a market cap of $535.30 million and $126.87 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 29% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.35 or 0.00385621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00234128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00098086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,807,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

