REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. 303,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,326. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84.
In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
