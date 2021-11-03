REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. 303,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,326. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REGENXBIO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of REGENXBIO worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

