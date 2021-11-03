Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Short Interest Up 21.0% in October

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 10,550,000 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 832,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,074,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 219.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,351 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 33.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 125.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 213,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

