Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.42. 505,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,768. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $107.36 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.