Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.56

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 4001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Relx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 271,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Relx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,902 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

