Reviewing Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Five Point shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus price target of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 60.87%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Five Point.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Five Point 4.01% 0.30% 0.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Five Point’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.09 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -9.12 Five Point $153.62 million 7.15 -$430,000.00 ($0.01) -742.00

Five Point has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Five Point is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Five Point on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. The Valencia segment includes community of Valencia being developed in northern Los Angeles County, California, as well as other land historically owned by FPL, including 16,000 acres in Ventura County, California and approximately 500 acres of remnant commercial, residential and open space land in Los Angeles County. The San Francisco segment involves the Candlestick Point and The San Francisco Shipyard communities located on bay front property in the City of San Francisco, California. The Great Park segment refers to the Great Park neighborhoods being developed adjacent to and around the Orange County Great Park, a metropolitan park under construction in Orange County, California. The Commercial segment consists of the Five Point Gateway Campus, an office and research and development campus within the Great Park Neighborhoods, consisting of four newly constructed buildings. The

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.