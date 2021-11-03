Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.22

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 1172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 483.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

