Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Releases Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,221. The firm has a market cap of $594.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

