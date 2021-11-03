Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target Raised to GBX 975

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.
Robert Walters stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 823 ($10.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,773. The company has a market cap of £630.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. Robert Walters has a twelve month low of GBX 371 ($4.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 722.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 699.70.
About Robert Walters
