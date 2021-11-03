Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target Raised to GBX 975

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

Robert Walters stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 823 ($10.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,773. The company has a market cap of £630.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. Robert Walters has a twelve month low of GBX 371 ($4.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 722.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 699.70.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

