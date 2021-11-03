Rope ($ROPE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,301.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Rope has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. Rope has a market cap of $421,718.60 and approximately $6,301.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.06 or 0.00023962 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00084800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.56 or 1.00205734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.37 or 0.07250691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

