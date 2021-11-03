Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Cap Tops $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

