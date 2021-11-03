Ruler Protocol (RULER) One Day Volume Tops $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00084777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00101724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,834.72 or 0.99620086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.32 or 0.07238005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

