Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $98.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties traded as high as $92.19 and last traded at $92.19, with a volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.36.

RHP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 131,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $5,030,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 241.59%. The business’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.