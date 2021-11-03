SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $2.38 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00003770 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $402,425.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,993,706 coins and its circulating supply is 969,711 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

