SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading Up 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $36.25 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00080888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,137.81 or 1.00118953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.18 or 0.07207372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002732 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

