Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sage Therapeutics traded as low as $39.12 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 1431336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

