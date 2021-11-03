Schroders (LON:SDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,618.67

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,618.67 ($47.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,750 ($48.99). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($48.34), with a volume of 272,405 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,671.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,618.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

