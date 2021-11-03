Scry.info Price Hits $0.0055 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.41 million and $200,300.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00217877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00096785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

