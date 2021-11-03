SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,149.25

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,149.25 ($15.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,307 ($17.08). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.98), with a volume of 1,466,566 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,258.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,149.25. The firm has a market cap of £15.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

