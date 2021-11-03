Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Stake Lessened by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Select Interior Concepts makes up 1.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 1.59% of Select Interior Concepts worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Interior Concepts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC remained flat at $$14.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $375.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

